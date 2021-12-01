Ahead of his Abu Dhabi gig, Nick Jonas lands in London to be with his ladylove

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas Image Credit: Instagram.com/priyankachopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who’s been filming her upcoming series ‘Citadel’ in London for more than a year, has admitted it’s been tough to be apart from her husband, singer Nick Jonas for long periods.

As the couple celebrate their thir anniversary today, with Jonas landing in London a few days earlier to walk her down the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards, his actress wife spoke about loving it up long distance on the ‘Ladies First With Laura Brown’ podcast.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas Image Credit: Instagram.com/nickjonas

“This year has been really tough. It was really, really tough to be away from home for an entire year, especially at a time when you can’t travel to see your family. I was just alone,” she said.

The actress and Nick, 29, have needed to quarantine before they’ve been able to spend time together at various points over the last year, which Chopra Jonas has said has made life “tricky” for them.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas at their wedding Image Credit: Instagram.com/priyankachopra

She told the ‘Ladies First With Laura Brown’ podcast: “It was tricky but we managed.”

The duo are both understanding of their individual situations and their long-term career ambitions.

“We talk all the time. We know each other’s hearts. We prioritise each other in everything that we do. We’ve had individual careers and we’re both very clear about never interfering in each other’s professional lives because we’re always partners and assets. We’ll have an opinion on each other’s things, we’ll be each other’s champions,” Chopra Jonas said, before adding: “But those decisions are predominantly for both of us to take, because we’ve built our careers by ourselves for such a long time.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas Image Credit: Instagram.com/priyankachopra

Chopra Jonas also appreciates how flexible Jonas has been over the last year. “Like I said, this year was hard for me being in London. He would just drop everything, come in for even like a day, just to have dinner with me and fly back.”