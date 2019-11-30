As the couple celebrate their first anniversary, here’s how they keep their love alive

“With him around, I can conquer the world.”

These lofty words were not printed on a Valentine’s Day card, but a declaration that tumbled out of Priyanka Chopra Jonas when we asked her about how marriage to pop star Nick Jonas was treating her.

At the time of the interview over the phone in October, the former Miss World who was promoting her recent hit film ‘The Sky Is Pink’ couldn’t stop gushing about her doting husband.

“I have a partner who makes you feel like you are on top of the world and I am lucky to have him in my life,” said Priyanka in the same interview. Nick is equally enamoured by his wife. His posts are laced with emotions and love for his partner. Sample this:

“One year ago today, I went to go see Beauty And The Beat at the Hollywood bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife. I am honoured to be your husband. I love you #priyanka chopra,” he posted.

As the couple gear up to celebrate their first wedding anniversary on December 1, we put together twelve instances when the adorable pair gave us couple goals.

Why 12, you ask? One for every month they were together.

1. Couples that support each other’s career and ambition, stay together:

American singer Nick Jonas and Indian actress Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka told us how her husband came to India a few weeks before so that he could help her mother with the wedding, while she continued to focus on filming an emotional-driven drama 'The Sky Is Pink'.

“I had a lot of help from my husband and my mother to set up our wedding. Nick came earlier to India and he was in Delhi while I was filming so that I could focus on my work,” said Priyanka to Gulf News tabloid!

2. Communicate, Communicate, Communicate:

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband singer Nick Jonas pose during a photo opportunity at their wedding reception in Mumbai, India December 19, 2018. REUTERS/Prashant Waydande

These two have mastered the art of communicating their feelings to each and the world. Pictures of the two looking lovingly into each other eyes or sticking their tongues out on the red carpet playfully along with messages like: “The light of my life. Every day with you is better than the last. You deserve all the happiness in the world. Thank you for being the most generous loving man I have ever met. Thank you for being mine. Happy birthday Jaan. I love you @nickjonas.”

3. Couples that cook together, stay together:

When Nick uploaded an Instagram video titled ‘Date Night Cooking Extravaganza’, their fans lapped up every bit of it. The two were seen making their own pasta sheet and cooking together, it sent their fans in a tizzy. In the video, Nick can be heard asking Priyanka: “What’s your favourite part of making the food?” and she goes: “The fact that I can’t do it but when I have the chef around teaching me, then it feels like I can.”

4. Every day is a honeymoon for them:

Apart from spending time together, they are big on spend time with their families. Pictures of Priyanka’s mother letting her hair loose with Nick’s family is symbolic of how the two families have bonded over time. Even with family around, they make time for each other.

5. Open declarations of love:

'If they love someone, they don’t hide it' seems to be the couple’s motto. Nick posted pictures of them on Twitter with the message: “You’re my sunshine, my only sunshine.”

6. Their gifting tradition is a keeper:

When it comes to grand gestures, you need to take a leaf from Nick’s life. When his single ‘Sucker’ became an instant hit, he paid it forward to his lovely wife who was featured in the same video with a swanky car wrapped with a white bow. The picture of this couple celebrating with the shiny Maybach in the background is a keeper.

“When the hubby goes number one … The wifey gets a @maybach!!”. She added, “I love you baby! Yaay! Best husband ever.”

7. Thoughtful gifts are their thing:

It’s not the cost of the gift that matters to this couple, but the thought behind it. A video of Priyanka surprising her husband with a new pup as an early wedding anniversary gift is a warm and fuzzy reminder that you don’t have to gift your partner an expensive gift to bring a smile to their face. The dog now has it its own Instagram account.

“Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup Gino,” Nick shared on Twitter. “I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realised what was going on. Thank you.”

8. Couples that work together, stay together:

When Nick, Joe and Kevin returned with a new single ‘Sucker’ after a gap of 10 years, they made sure that the iconic video featured some special guests: their loved-up partners.

Priyanka, Sophie Turner and Danielle guest-starred in the absurd and quirky video. It was the first time that Nick and his wife worked together on a song and they made it look like a vacation.

Nick took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video from the making of ‘Sucker’ and captioned it with the warmest of messages for the love of his life.

“Thank you to my best friend and love of my life for being in this video. Starting this new chapter with you by my side means the world. I love you, Priyanka Chopra.”

Priyanka wasn’t far behind in sharing her thoughts. She called it a “fun family affair”.

“#SuckerVideo OUT NOW. This is the first time we’ve worked together but not for a moment did it feel like work. Such a fun family affair. #JonasBrothers and the #JSisters cheering each other on! Proud of you, husband.”

9. Throwing surprise birthday bashes never gets old with these two:

Priyanka has aced the game when it comes to throwing a surprise birthday party for her better half. She outdid herself when she threw a touch football game party for her husband for his birthday.

“My beautiful wife surprised me with a touch football game with some of my closest friends and family on the one and only Soldier Field in Chicago (!!!) followed by a few hours of Topgolf, and then a party where pizza, tequila, cake, and cigars were involved,” posted a happy Nick on his Instagram.

The cutest part? The couple wore matching jerseys as they walked out onto the field — Nick’s jersey read Nick, while Priyanka’s jersey was labelled with “The Wife.”

10. Taking fashion risks together:

Here’s a couple who have taught us that being fun and outlandish on the red carpet together can be a bonding tool. From attending the Dior show during the Haute Couture Fashion Week to turning heads at the MET gala, these two are taking strides together every step of the way.

11. They are each other’s biggest cheer leaders:

It’s rare to find a power couple who take pride and joy in each other’s success and glory. But Priyanka and Nick are now the portrait of a modern-day couple. They are their own cheerleaders. When Nick got a Grammy nod, Priyanka was quick to give him a shout out, while Nick was quick to praise his wife for her brilliant turn in her Hindi film ‘The Sky Is Pink’. They make it a point to talk each other’s career and ambition. Priyanka is also seen attending many of his live shows.

“My first ever #jonasbrothers shows. And it was incredible!!! I am so proud of these guys, family,” was her message when she saw them in action live.

12. Embracing each other’s families and cultures:

If Priyanka now celebrates Christmas with her new American family, Nick makes it a point to celebrate the Indian festival Diwali and Karva Chauth. Here’s an example of a couple who have learnt to embrace each other’s customs and traditions: “My Wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in everyway. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone,” posted Nick during the Karva Chauth festival. He also makes it a point to include her family in almost everything. Case in point: “Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there. I hope to be half the father you are dad. I love you very much … and I so wish I could have had the chance to get to know you Ashok sir [Chopra’s later father]. Thank you for bringing such an incredible woman into this world.”

