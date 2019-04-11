(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 03, 2019 Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex smiles during a discussion, while on a visit to YMCA South Ealing in west London to learn more about their work on mental health and see how they are providing support to young people in the area. Britain's Prince Harry announced on April 10, 2019, that he is teaming up with US celebrity talk show host Oprah Winfrey on a documentary series for Apple about mental health. The Duke of Sussex, who is set to become a father this month, will jointly create and executive produce the upcoming mental health-themed show with Winfrey, according to Kensington Palace, his official residence. / AFP / POOL / Adrian DENNIS Image Credit: AFP

Oprah Winfrey and Apple’s media monarchy just nabbed a prince. Winfrey has partnered with Britain’s Prince Harry to create and executive produce a mental health series launching on Apple in 2020.

Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex, who along with other members of the royal family has been working to destigmatize mental health by sharing personal experiences and advocating for those who suffer from mental illness in silence, have been developing the series for several months.

It appears to be the project Winfrey first mentioned when Apple trotted her out along with several industry heavyweights at the launch of its new streaming service, Apple TV+ last month.

The multipart documentary series “will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive,” said a Wednesday post on Harry’s new Instagram account, Sussex Royal.

“I truly believe that good mental health — mental fitness — is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self,” Harry said in the post. “It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times.”

The 34-year-old prince, who said he’s incredibly proud to be working with Winfrey, hopes the series “will be positive, enlightening and inclusive — sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better.”

“Delighted to be partnering with you,” Winfrey wrote in the comments section. “Hope we shed a lot of Light. And change some lives!”

Winfrey and Harry’s relationship isn’t new. You’ll recall, the former daytime-TV queen was one of the many celebrity guests at the prince’s wedding to ‘Suits’ actress Meghan Markle last year. (The couple is expecting their first child this spring.)