FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex hold their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, Britain May 8, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo Image Credit: REUTERS

Prince Harry’s office has confirmed that he and his family will be spending “private time” in Canada over the Christmas holidays.

Harry, his wife Meghan and their seven-month-old son Archie will miss Queen Elizabeth II’s traditional Christmas gathering at her Sandringham estate.

Palace officials on Friday night confirmed Harry’s family is in Canada but did not provide details.

Meghan lived in Canada for many years before she married Harry while she was filming the TV series ‘Suits’.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed the family with a tweet.

“Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada,” he said. “You’re among friends, and always welcome here.”

The couple is taking a break from royal duties. Harry has said that he and his brother Prince William are going in different directions at the moment.