Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex react as they are presented with gifts for her newborn son Archie, as they meet New York Yankees players ahead of their match against the Boston Red Sox at the London Stadium in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, east London on June 29, 2019, for the first of a two-game Baseball series in London. As Major League Baseball prepares to make history in London, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Boston Red Sox coach Alex Cora are united in their desire to make the ground-breaking trip memorable on and off the field. Image Credit: AFP

London: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were presented with a mini New York Yankees uniform for their baby, Archie, when they attended Major League Baseball's historic first game in London on Saturday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were appearing at the Yankees' clash with the Boston Red Sox at the London Stadium to promote the Invictus Games Foundation.

Meghan has only made a handful of public appearances since giving birth to Archie in May and the couple met players from both teams before walking out with members of their charity for the ceremonial first pitch.

The royal couple received huge cheers from the sell-out 60,000 crowd in east London.

Earlier, New York manager Aaron Boone presented Meghan with a tiny version of the Yankees' famous pin-striped shirt emblazoned with Archie's name and the number 19, while Red Sox players gave her a baby-grow in the team's colours.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex receive a present for baby Archie as they meet players of the New York Yankees before a match against the Boston Red Sox in London, Saturday June 29, 2019. Image Credit: AP