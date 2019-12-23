Photograph depicting the four generations of royalty was shared on Instagram

The youngest heir to the British throne, Prince George, appeared in a new holiday photo with father Prince William, grandfather Prince Charles and great-grandmother and reigning ceremonial monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

The photograph depicting the four generations of royalty was shared on Instagram by the official account of the Royal Family.

In a total of three pictures, the first picture saw the young prince mixing bowl to make Christmas pudding along with the three.

The Queen wore a pale blue dress and William is decked in a black suit, while Charles is seen in a blue pinstriped one.