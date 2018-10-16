The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have started the first day of official engagements on a royal tour of Australia with the public focus on the former Meghan Markle’s newly announced pregnancy.

Meghan wore a tightfitting cream dress by Australian designer Karen Gee that barely revealed a royal bump as they were welcomed at an event on Tuesday.

The news of the pregnancy was announced after Prince Harry and the American former actress arrived in Sydney 15 hours before their first public function.

Among those taken by surprise were their Sydney hosts Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove and Lady Lynne Cosgrove.

The governor-general, who represents Queen Elizabeth II, Australia’s head of state, sent staff to buy a toy kangaroo and tiny pair of Australian sheep skin boots for their pregnant guest.