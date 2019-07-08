We breakdown the best moments from the Netflix series and some devastating losses

Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink and Caleb McLaughlin. Image Credit: Netflix

This July 4, ‘Stranger Things’ fans returned to Hawkins, Indiana as Eleven, Mike, Dustin and the gang battled the next big threat that emerged from the Upside Down to turn their lives topsy turvy.

With the American Independence Day holiday looming on the horizon [SPOILERS], this season saw plenty of action with return of the mind-flayer, infected rats, possessed towns folk and Russians running helter skelter under the newly opened Starcourt Mall.

Season three also brought some new characters into the mix with Erica (Priah Ferguson), Lucas’ sassy sister, getting her own adventure, while Maya Hawke’s Robin emerged as the breakout star with her feisty pairing with Steve Harrington (Joe Keery).

With new threats, a not so unexpected romance and some tragic deaths, tune into the Gulf News tabloid! podcast as we breakdown the key moments from the season.

