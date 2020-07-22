‘Pitch Perfect’ actress Anna Camp has implored people to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously after revealing she contracted and survived the infection.
“I have since tested negative, but I was extremely sick for over three weeks and still have lingering symptoms,” the star wrote on Instagram.
The US has been the country hit hardest by the novel coronavirus — with more than 4 million cases recorded so far and 144,958 dead from the highly infectious disease.
There have been protests against mask wearing in the country — and around the world — with many saying being made to wear the protective face covering goes against their freedom of choice.
Camp has recounted how going without a mask was a mistake for her.
“I was incredibly safe. I wore a mask. I used hand sanitizer. One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask in public. One. Time. And I ended up getting it,” she wrote.
Symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, respiratory distress, fatigue and many more.
The ‘True Blood’ actress says despite testing negative she still faces a number of health difficulties due to her infection.
“I’m only smelling about 30 percent of how I used to now. Other persistent symptoms are (a month later) dizziness, extreme fatigue, impacted sinuses, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, and fever. I’m lucky. Because I didn’t die. But people are. Please wear ur mask. It can happen any time. And it can happen to anyone,” Camp warned.