It was only a matter of time before Pete Davidson turned his break-up with singer Ariana Grande into stand-up fodder.

The Saturday Night Live star appeared at Largo at the Coronet in West Hollywood on Saturday for Judd Apatow’s Judd & Pete for America event, a voter benefit for Swing Left. There, the comedian quickly addressed the elephant in the room: him.

Davidson, who has previous joked about his father’s death on 9/11, confirmed and somewhat elaborated on the split, poking fun at his current living situation and his much-maligned Grande-inspired tattoos.

The appearance came after the young couple ended a whirlwind romance — and engagement — earlier this month. The break-up, which came almost as quickly as the relationship had started, made headlines last week with titbits about the details and the couple’s current status. And Davidson, who backed out of a Temple University appearance last week, addressed some of the gossip head on.

“Well, as you could tell, I don’t want to be here,” he quipped, according to several outlets. “There’s a lot going on. Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?”

Davidson, 24, and Grande, 25, reportedly bought a $16-million (Dh58.76 million) apartment in New York together, and their living arrangement became fodder for SNL’s season opener last month.

The comedian also said he’s “been covering a bunch of tattoos” and is “0 for 2 in the tattoo [department],” according to E! News. “Yeah, I’m afraid to get my mom tattooed on me, that’s how bad it is.”

Grande, who named a track on her Sweetener album after Davidson, covered up her love-inspired “Pete” tattoo with a Band-Aid when she taped NBC’s Wicked Halloween special last week.

Since then, the singer said she would be taking a break from the internet, though she’s posted a few selfies on Instagram. On Monday, she broke her seven-day hiatus from Twitter to toss some adoration at her fans and share details about arrangements for her Sweetener tour. She also shut down those making fun of her forehead.

Also Monday, TMZ reported that the couple had not made any significant wedding plans after Davidson popped the question over the summer.