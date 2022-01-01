John Cena in 'Peacemaker' Image Credit: HBO Max

Director James Gunn is a man of his word. Having promised a brand new trailer for his HBO Max series ‘Peacemaker’ on New Year’s Day, it was only natural that he would deliver — and in style.

Set after the events of Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’, the series will continue the story of Christopher Smith/Peacemaker (John Cena).

The new expletive-laden trailer promises guns, violence and laughs, with plenty of story to boot, with the series promising to give a deeper look behind the superhero.

“‘Peacemaker’ is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” creator James Gunn explained when the series was first announced, according to a report in Comicbook.com. “I’m excited to expand ‘The Suicide Squad’ and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honour and an incredible opportunity to be part of ‘The Suicide Squad’ and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie,” Cena echoed. “I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

The diverse series also features Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, Annie Chang as Sophie Song, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Keeya, and Rizwan Manji as Jamil.