Reality TV star and American heiress says she wants to have twins

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum. Image Credit: AFP files

Paris Hilton has had many titles in her life — heiress, reality TV star, DJ and model. The next thing on her list is ‘mum’.

The 39-year-old star has opened up about going through in vitro fertilisation or IVF in order to take her relationship with boyfriend Carter Reum to the next level.

“We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like,” she said while speaking on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast.

Hilton and Reum, a 39-year-old entrepreneur, reportedly started dating in 2019 but have known each other for many years.

The hotel empire heiress has admitted that she picked IVF so she could decide to have “twins that are a boy and a girl.”

Hilton says she got advice about IVF from her old friend Kim Kardashian West.

“I didn’t even know anything about it,” Hilton said about the medical procedure. “I’m happy that she told me that advice and introduce me to her doctor. So yeah, we have them all ready to go.”

Kardashian West, who has four children, has been candid in the past about her own journey with IVF, painful pregnancies and surrogacy.

Hilton says that she has been through the crucial egg retrieval stage of IVF.