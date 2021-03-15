Two women — Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell — nominated for best director in a first

New York: David Fincher’s ‘Mank’ has led nominations to the 93rd Academy Awards with 10 nods, and for the first time, two women — Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell — were nominated for best director.

Eight films were nominated for best picture. ‘Mank’ was joined by Fennell’s ‘Promising Young Woman,’ Zhao’s ‘Nomadland,’ ‘Judas and the Black Messiah,’ ‘Sound of Metal,’ ‘Minari’ and ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7.’

History was made in the best director category. Only five women have ever been nominated in the category before. Zhao is the first woman of Asian descent nominated. The other nominees were Lee Isaac Chung for ‘Minari,’ David Fincher for ‘Mank’ and Thomas Vinterberg for ‘Another Round.’

Nominations were announced Monday from London by presenters Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The Academy Awards would typically have happened by now but this year were postponed by two months due to the pandemic. They will instead be telecast April 25. The film academy on Monday confirmed that the show will be held at both its usual home in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and Los Angeles’ railway hub, Union Station.

The nominees for best actress are:

Carey Mulligan: Promising Young Woman; Frances McDormand: Nomadland; Viola Davis: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; Vanessa Kirby: Pieces of a Woman; Andra Day: The United States vs. Billie Holiday.’

The nominees for best actor are:

Chadwick Boseman: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom; Riz Ahmed: Sound of Metal; Anthony Hopkins: The Father; Gary Oldman: Mank; Steven Yeun: Minari.

The nominees for best director are:

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland; Lee Isaac Chung, Minari; David Fincher, Mank; Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman; Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round.

The nominees for best supporting actress are:

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm; Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy; Olivia Colman, The Father’ Amanda Seyfried, Mank; Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari.

The nominees for best supporting actor are:

Sacha Baron Cohen, ``The Trial of the Chicago 7’’” Leslie Odom Jr., ``One Night in Miami’’” Daniel Kaluuya, ``Judas and the Black Messiah’’” Paul Raci, ``Sound of Metal’’” LaKeith Stanfield, ``Judas and the Black Messiah.’’

The nominees for best documentary feature are:

``Collective’’” ``Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution’’” ``The Mole Agent’’” ``My Octopus Teacher’’” ``Time.’’

The nominees for best international film are:

``Quo Vadis, Aida?’’, Bosnia and Herzegovina” Denmark, ``Another Round’’” ``Better Days,’’ Hong Kong” ``Collective,’’ Romania” ``The Man Who Sold His Skin,’’ Tunisia.

The nominees for best original song are:

``Husavik’’ from ``Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’’” ``Fight for You’’ from ``Judas and the Black Messiah’’” ``Io Si (Seen)’’ from ``The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)’’” ``Speak Now’’ from ``One Night in Miami...’’” and ``Hear My Voice’’ from ``The Trial of the Chicago 7.’’

The nominees for best animated feature:

``Onward’’” ``Over the Moon’’” ``A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon’’” ``Soul’’” ``Wolfwalkers.’’

The nominees for best original screenplay are:

``Judas and the Black Messiah,’’ Shaka King and Will Berson” ``Minari,’’ Lee Isaac Chung” ``Promising Young Woman,’’ Emerald Fennell” ``Sound of Metal,’’ Darius Marder and Abraham Marder” ``Trial of the Chicago 7,’’ Aaron Sorkin.

The nominees for best costume design:

Alexandra Byrne, ``Emma’’” Ann Roth, ``Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’’” Trish Summerville, ``Mank’’” Bina Daigeler ``Mulan’’” Massimo Cantini Parrini ``Pinocchio.’’