‘Star Wars’ star Oscar Isaac is all set to bring Solid Snake to life in the long-gestating ‘Metal Gear Solid’ adaptation by Sony Pictures, Deadline first reported.
The film is based on the ‘Metal Gear Solid’ video game created by Hideo Kojima and published by Konami, with ‘Kong: Skull Island’ director Jordan Vogt-Robert attached to helm the project. ‘Jurassic World’ co-writer Derek Connolly has written the script, and Marvel Studios founder Avi Arad is on board as a producer.
The first game, ‘Metal Gear’, was released in 1987 for MSX home computers. The player takes control of a special forces operative (Solid Snake), assigned to find the titular superweapon Metal Gear, a walking tank with the ability to launch nuclear weapons. The third game in the series, ‘Metal Gear Solid’, which was released for the PlayStation in 1996, marked the beginning of a whole new line of 3D for Metal Gear.
While a production date is yet to be announced, it might be a while before the project takes off, especially given Isaac’s busy schedule.
He is set to star in HBO’s ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ opposite Jessica Chastain, followed by playing the title role in Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ for Disney+.
Isaac will next be seen in Dennis Villeneuve’s much-anticipated reboot of ‘Dune’. He is also set to star in and produce the adaptation of Brian K. Vaughn’s ‘Ex Machina’ comic retitled ‘The Great Machine’ and star in Barry Levinson’s ‘Francis and The Godfather’, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.