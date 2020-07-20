Actor says he feels broken and powerless in the wake of Mighty’s disappearance

Orlando Bloom. Image Credit: AP

Orlando Bloom’s dog is still missing.

The actor, 43, is “broken” over his red poodle, Mighty, who has been nowhere to be found since earlier in the week. He was last seen in the Santana Barbara area in Los Angeles.

“I don’t recall a time in my life where I’ve been so broken or wide open. The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare,” said Bloom, in a new Instagram post.

“I feel powerless… maybe like so many others who are losing loved ones or unable to see our loved ones because of the times … The bond between Mighty and I shows devotion in ways I have not truly understood until now. I am a devoted father & partner, still, there is a reason why they call them ‘man’s best friend.’ I miss him,” he continued.

Bloom first pleaded with the public to help him find Mighty on July 15. He said that his collar has a number to call.

“If you take him to your local vet or shelter or police station he can be traced back to me for a reward please only send REAL INFO my heart is already broken so please don’t add insult to injury,” he wrote.

In his latest Instagram post, the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor asked his followers to pray for Mighty’s safe return.