This image released by Harpo Inc. shows, Oprah Winfrey, right, with her half-sister Patricia Amanda Faye Lee, left, and their mother Vermita Lee. A Winfrey spokeswoman issued a statement, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, saying Vermita Lee died at her Milwaukee home on Nov. 22. She was 83. (George Burns/Harpo Inc. via AP) Image Credit: AP

Vernita Lee, Oprah Winfrey’s mother, has died at age 83, the family confirmed on Monday.

Lee died on Thanksgiving Day at home in Milwaukee and has already been laid to rest in a private funeral, the family said in a statement.

She is survived by daughters Winfrey and Patricia Amanda Faye Lee, the latter of whom she put up for adoption and later reconnected with, as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her two other children, son Jeffrey Lee, who died in 1989, and daughter Patricia Lee Lloyd, who died in 2003.