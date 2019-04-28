Olivia Wilde Image Credit: The New York Times

Olivia Wilde, 33, is known for her work as an actress, but these days she is trying on multiple roles.

Recently she was the executive producer of ‘Fear Us Women,’ a documentary that follows a volunteer soldier in the YPJ, an all-female Kurdish army. Also keeping her busy: acting in and producing the crime drama ‘A Vigilante,’ out May 2 in the UAE, in which she plays a woman who flees her abusive husband and becomes a lone-wolf avenger of other victims.

She’s also busy touting True Botanicals, a skincare line for which she serves as a brand ambassador. Born in Manhattan, raised in Washington DC, and now living in Brooklyn, Wilde uses her days off to pop into the Brooklyn Museum for First Saturdays or to do hip-hop yoga in Union Square. Find out more about her wellness and beauty routine, below.

Skincare

I do enjoy the ritual of my morning. It helps me wake up psychologically as much as physically. I wash with True Botanicals Hydrating Cleanser — it’s really gentle. Then I spritz on some of the Nutrient Mist. Of all the True Botanicals products, it’s one of my favourites. It always smells amazing. I use the brand’s face oils, too. If I’m having breakouts, I use the one they have for clearing up skin, and then the tinted SPF. If I’m running around, I like Ursa Major Essential Face Wipes because they clean and moisturise at the same time.

I’ve been on a search for natural deodorants that actually work. I have two I feel I can rely on: Soapwalla and Agent Nateur.

Make-up

I really like the Glossier Stretch Concealer. It has nice coverage, but it’s not cake-y and blends really easily. Then I do a tiny bit of eyeliner. I’m always looking for natural make-up that works, and I finally found a natural eyeliner I like. It’s the W3ll People Expressionist liner, and it stays on. That’s my litmus test. I have Kjaer Weis cream blush, and I do my eyebrows with the Kjaer Weis eyebrow powder and brush. I also like pencils. The Marc Jacobs eyebrow pencil is really thin and can mimic natural hairs. You don’t want that painted-on look.

Mascara, I bounce around. I don’t have a fave. Lately I have eyelash extensions. I’m wrangling two kids, two dogs and a job. If there’s a step I can skip, that’s great.

Hair

I had really long hair, and I cut it for work, so I’m learning the short-hair thing. I do a half-up topknot every day — I’m so lazy. I don’t really do a lot of straightening or blow-drying; I run a glossing cream through it. Frederic Fekkai is good, or the Davines Oi oil, which is for damaged hair. I use Christophe Robin Moisturising Hair Oil with Lavender for my super-dry ends. Kerastase Elixir Ultime oil cream is also great. Otherwise my hair doesn’t do anything.

For shampoo and conditioner, I use True Botanicals. The conditioner works even on my Brillo pad mop of overdyed hair. It has been platinum blond and inky black in one year. This conditioner actually makes it feel pretty silky.

Fragrance

I love Le Labo for fragrances and room sprays. I have Figue for room spray and candle and Patchouli for fragrance. I love essential oils and masculine, woodsy scents. I love anything with patchouli, tobacco and sandalwood.

Diet and Fitness

My diet is a total mess. I’m a New Yorker, so I eat out too much. In the winter, especially, I love heavy, rich, decadent meals. I’d rather eat more and have to work out a little more than not eat what I want to eat.

(Fitness entrepreneur) Tracy Anderson, it really does work. It’s so, so hard. I had to shoot a movie three months after having my daughter, and going to Tracy a couple times a week really helped me. I learned to love it. I am so weak right now, but when I do jump back in, I’ll go there.

And I love yoga. I like Y7, and it’s good for the independent-minded yogi who isn’t there for group therapy. They turn up hip hop really loud. They’ll blast A Tribe Called Quest. And it’s about 32 degrees Celsius in the room. When it’s super-cold out, it’s a necessary visit.

I also love to dance. I’m lucky that my sister-in-law is one of the best dancers in the city. Her name is Kristin Sudeikis, and she teaches at Broadway Dance Center and a few other places. She has a Friday night dance party that is amazing. It’s a really good workout but also a scene.

