Houghton Mifflin Harcourt announced Monday that it had acquired a memoir by the Oscar-winning filmmaker. The book, currently untitled, is scheduled for autumn 2020. Stone is known for such provocative films as ‘Platoon’, ‘JFK’ and ‘Born On the Fourth of July’. According to the publisher, he will center on his early years, including his time in Vietnam. Winner of an Academy Award before age 35, he will also recount his “overindulgences borne of youthful success.” Stone has an acknowledged history of drugs and alcohol and has been married three times.