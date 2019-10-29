Move over, Rocky, there’s a new stairway to climb.
A set of outdoor steps in the Bronx has become a tourist attraction in recent weeks since the release of the movie ‘Joker.’
The stairs are between two buildings on Shakespeare Avenue.
In the movie, lead actor Joaquin Phoenix dances as he goes down the steps, wearing a bright red suit and clown make-up.
These days, neighbourhood residents using the steps are being joined by tourists trying to recreate the scene.
The visitors have been taking selfies, and some have even shown up in costume.
Coming to the stairs is “really immersive,” said Oliver Bonallack, visiting from Brighton, England.
“You never really get to experience a film first-hand,” he said. “I feel like it is so iconic.”
Not everyone is thrilled with the upsurge in popularity.
“We live in the neighbourhood, it’s taking up all of our time, we’re all being inconvenienced,” said Bronx resident Cathyrine Spencer. “Every day when I come down the stairs, I have to go through a barrage of people.”
The stairway joins the ranks of well-known movie settings, like that of the steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art seen in ‘Rocky.’
People pose on the steps between two apartment buildings, Monday Oct. 28, 2019, in the Bronx borough of New York. The stairs have become a tourist attraction in recent weeks since the release of the movie “Joker.” In the movie, lead actor Joaquin Phoenix dances as he goes down the steps, wearing a bright red suit and clown makeup. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Image Credit: AP
A woman does a Joker dance on the staircase in the Bronx, made famous by the movie "Joker," October 23, 2019 in New York. In the Bronx borough of New York, the 132 steps that connect Shakespeare Avenue to Anderson Avenue are usually rather quiet. But tourists from all over the world have flocked to them since they saw Joaquin Phoenix dancing on the steps in the blockbuster "Joker". / AFP / Don Emmert / TO GO WITH AFP STORY by Juliette MICHEL, "The Bronx, the "Joker" steps attract fans from all over the world"
Image Credit: AFP
