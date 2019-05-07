A mourning Peter Parker needs a vacation from trying to be the next Iron Man

Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home Image Credit: Supplied

Even your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man can’t seem to escape the realm of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ spoilers — or so Tom Holland warns vigorously ahead of Monday’s new trailer for ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’.

We braved it anyway, and Holland is right, there are spoilers galore in the trailer below. There are also spoilers in this post. That said, we proceed.

With his mentor gone, a mourning Peter Parker needs a vacation from trying to be the next Iron Man. He’s in no mood to talk to Nick Fury, who turns out to be the last guy you want to send to voicemail. Parker just wants to hang in Europe with his crush, MJ (played by Zendaya).

But Fury (Samuel L Jackson) isn’t about to let that happen, especially with Thor and Captain Marvel out of the office. He introduces Spider-Man to Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), and we learn there is in fact a multiverse, made accessible by Thanos’ apocalyptic snap of the fingers. Beck is from Earth, just not our Earth.

“I want to go back on my trip with the girl who I really like and tell her how I really feel,” Parker tells Beck, expressing his fondest wish. Forget that when he actually tries to tell MJ that big secret, she thinks he’s trying to tell her he’s Spider-Man.

“I mean, it’s kind of obvious,” she says.

Good luck with that idea, though, as Fury announces that there’s a job to do and Spider-Man’s been enlisted to help get it done.

“Are you going to step up or not?” Fury asks.

