A new clip featuring Zac Efron has gone viral on social media after fans questioned whether he had gone under the knife recently.

The ‘High School Musical’ star appeared in a video to promote Earth Day, joining Bill Nye’s campaign to encourage others to take action to heal the planet. However, fans were soon left questioning whether the 33-year-old had gone in for plastic surgery with a visibly different jawline and puffed up lips.

“ZACHARYYYYYYYY . My luv what happened,” tweeted Julia M.

Liam Bolam tweeted: “Who’s Zac Efron’s plastic surgeon I just wana talk.”

Another user posted a picture of Efron from ‘Baywatch’, tweeting: “This is what he looked like in 2017 during baywatch. A jaw doesn’t just change like that.”

Comparisons to actor Rob Lowe were next on the timeline, with one writing: “There’s a pic of Zac Efron with terrible botox and jaw fillers circulating on Twitter.”

Yet, even as the comments were swift and cruel, many others defended the actor and what he has done for the planet.

Itzamara posted: “Can we focus on Zac Efron doing series to spread awareness for the earth and how he’s inspiring people to save & protect it. instead of how he actually looks!? thank you.”

Cai posted: “People are all like “body positivity applies to men too!!!” and then proceed to bully zac efron for getting plastic surgery.”

Olivia Lily Marks posted: “I’m all here for celeb jokes, but what I’m not here for is people bullying Zac Efron over his appearance. This is someone with a history of body dysmorphia and drug abuse, who’s using their platform to help protect the environment. Be kind and do better.”

Efron, who last appeared in the Netflix travel show ‘Down To Earth’, which promotes sustainable living, was moved to tears when he saw a plate of pasta. In a particularly vulnerable moment, the actor said: “I’m so happy I’m eating carbs again. I went years without eating carbs. When I shot Baywatch, I didn’t have a carb for six months. I almost lost my mind. I still can’t get over how this diet of carbs and low protein is the exact opposite of everything any trainer has ever taught me.”

