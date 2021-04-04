“You don’t know everything about me,” Natasha Romanoff says at the beginning of a brand new trailer for Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Widow’, the first minute of which features various scenes from different MCU movies — all showcasing our favourite Russian assassin. “Before I was an Avenger, before I got this family, I made mistakes, choosing between what the world wants you to be and who you are.”
Romanoff has come a long way since her debut in 2010’s ‘Iron Man 2’ and now that she finally leads her own MCU film, we’re going to come face-to-face with the legacy of the fallen superhero who heroically sacrificed herself in the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’.
Set after the events of ‘Captain America: Civil War’, ‘Black Widow’ explores the darker side of Natasha Romanoff’s past as she reconnects with her old “family”. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.
The new trailer also offers up flashbacks to Natasha’s teenage years.
Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, the movie stars Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as Natasha Romanoff. Florence Pugh stars as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov aka Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff.
‘Black Widow’ comes to theatres and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 9.