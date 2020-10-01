Streaming platform Netflix on Thursday unveiled the first look images of late actor Chadwick Boseman’s last film ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’. According to Variety, the final film of the Marvel star has been slated to release on December 18.
The first look images of the film see the ‘Black Panther’ actor suited up in a tuxedo as he gives a striking performance on the stage with his co-star Viola Davis. The film is based on August Wilson’s award-winning play of the same name. The film revolves around the story of the blues singer Ma Rainey, played by Davis. Set in the Chicago of 1927, the movie showcases the issues of race, music, relationships, and the exploitation of Black recording artists, reported Variety.
Boseman died on August 28 this year after battling colon cancer.