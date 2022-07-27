Following the immensely successful release of ‘The Gray Man’, with the spy thriller debuting at the No 1 spot in 92 countries, Netflix has ordered a sequel for the Ryan Gosling-starrer.
Directors Anthony and Joe Russo, collectively known as the Russo brothers, will return to helm the sequel with Gosling also reprising his role from the first instalment.
The Russos and AGBO’s Mike Larocca will produce the sequel, along with Joe Roth and Jeffrey Kirschenbaum for Roth Kirschenbaum Films.
‘The Gray Man’ is already a fan favourite, earning a 91 per cent audience score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.
A spin-off film, written by acclaimed screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese isalso set to explore a different element of ‘The Gray Man’ universe. The logline to this is still being kept under wraps.
“The audience reaction to ‘The Gray Man’ has been nothing short of phenomenal. We are so appreciative of the enthusiasm that fans across the world have had for this film. With so many amazing characters in the movie, we had always intended for ‘The Gray Man’ to be part of an expanded universe, and we are thrilled that Netflix is announcing a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script that we’re excited to talk about soon,” the Russo brothers said in a joint statement.
‘The Gray Man’ is based on the best-selling book series by Mark Greaney and is streaming now on Netflix.