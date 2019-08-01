Image Credit:

Netflix has released a teaser trailer for Martin Scorsese’s buzzy new crime drama, ‘The Irishman’, starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

The film, based on Charles Brandt’s nonfiction book ‘I Heard You Paint Houses’, tangles its real-life characters in dangerous mob work, and one thing is certain: No one is painting houses.

The gangster picture follows De Niro ‘s Frank ‘The Irishman’ Sheeran, who serves as a hit man for Teamsters President Jimmy Hoffa and Pennsylvania mob boss Russell Bufalino.

“Only three people in the world have one of these,” Pesci’s Bufalino tells Frank, brandishing gold pinky rings.

“And only one of them is Irish.”

The trailer also offers glimpses of its supporting cast, including Ray Romano, Harvey Keitel and Anna Paquin, as the crime ring’s key players wave guns, explode cars and hunt enemies.

“You want to be a part of this, Frank?” Pacino ‘s Hoffa asks. “Would you like to be a part of this history?”

“Yes, I would,” he replies. “Whatever you need me to do, I’m available.”

‘The Irishman’ reunites Scorsese with De Niro and Pesci while marking his first- ever collaboration with Pacino, despite both of their long histories with the gangster genre.