Without much fanfare, supermodel Gigi Hadid has revealed the name of her and boyfriend Zayn Malik’s four-month-old child — the baby girl is called Khai.
There were no flashy social media posts or major interviews to make the revelation. The 25-year-old star just subtly changed her Instagram bio to say “khai’s mom.”
The model and her singer boyfriend have yet to reveal any pictures of their first child together, most likely in an effort to protect the baby’s privacy. However, Hadid often posts images with just a hint of her bundle of joy, such as pictures from walks in the park or pictures of Khai’s little hand.
Hadid’s long-time partner Malik, 28, announced the baby’s arrival on September 24, 2020.
The former One Direction member tweeted at the time: “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful... (T)o try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.”
Hadid and Malik have had an on and off relationship since 2015.