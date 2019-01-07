Model Ashley Graham will be visit Dubai at the end of the month to celebrate the opening of Marina Rinaldi boutique in Dubai Mall.
The plus size beauty is the face of a SS 2019 capsule collection by designer Fausto Puglisi.
Puglisi will also be in town for the store opening. Graham has additionally joined forces with the brand to create her third denim collection, crafting sophisticated “jeanswear”.
The collection, titled Ashley Graham x Marina Rinaldi, will be available in stores and online at the end of January.