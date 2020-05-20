Elle Woods, played by Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde Image Credit: GN Archives

The verdict is in: Mindy Kaling and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ co-creator Dan Goor will write the screenplay for MGM’s upcoming ‘Legally Blonde 3’.

Reese Witherspoon will reprise her role as Elle Woods, the sorority girl turned lawyer she originated in 2001’s ‘Legally Blonde’ and its 2003 sequel, and will co-produce the film through her company Hello Sunshine.

Kaling shared the news on Twitter, expressing excitement at the chance to reunite with Witherspoon, her “Wrinkle in Time” co-star.

“Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girlie and smart at the same time,” Kaling tweeted Tuesday.

In 2018, Witherspoon confirmed ‘Legally Blonde 3’ was in the works, tweeting a clip of herself in the character’s trademark pink bikini floating in a swimming pool, a callback to Elle’s infamous law school application video from the first film.

There are no details yet about the plot of the upcoming film, though “Legally Blonde 2” ended with Elle setting her sights on the White House.