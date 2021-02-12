She had a mic drop moment after someone hated on her for voicing Velma in new series

US actress Mindy Kaling Image Credit: AFP

Some villain on Twitter just tried to undermine Mindy Kaling’s success as the new voice of Velma Dinkley in an upcoming “Scooby-Doo” prequel TV series.

And he would have gotten away with it too if it weren’t for those meddling kids — and Kaling’s quick wit.

Shortly after news broke Wednesday that HBO Max had tapped the actress, writer and producer to star in an animated spin-off exploring Velma’s origin story, an internet troll tweeted a gif of Steve Carell’s “Office” character shouting, “No!” The tweet has been deleted after Kaling’s sick burn of a response effectively shut him down.

“I wrote the episode of The Office this gif is from,” tweeted Kaling, who received six Emmy nominations for the hit NBC sitcom, on which she was an actress, writer, director and executive producer.

Kaling’s epic comeback has amassed more than 92,000 likes on Twitter, while another tweet from Netflix’s Jarett Wieselman screenshotting the entire exchange has racked up more than 512,000.

“Mindy Kaling shows you what a mic drop looks like,” Wieselman wrote. Retweet.

Currently in development at HBO Max, “Velma” is billed as an adult comedy series centring on the titular “unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang.” The HBO Max release also listed Kaling as an executive producer on the program, along with Charlie Grandy, Howard Klein and Sam Register.

The series will expand the beloved “Scooby-Doo” franchise, which introduced audiences to teen sleuths Velma, Daphne, Fred, Shaggy and their lovable pup, Scooby, in 1969.

Velma and her signature orange turtleneck have previously been brought to life by various actresses, including Nicole Jaffe, Pat Stevens, Marla Frumkin and “Dead to Me” star Linda Cardellini, who portrayed the bespectacled genius in the live-action films from the early 2000s. Velma was most recently voiced by “Jane the Virgin” alum Gina Rodriguez in Warner Bros.’ 2020 film “Scoob!”

Upon Wednesday’s casting announcement, Kaling took to Instagram to tease more details about the project. On Twitter, she added, “Jinkies what a nice response!” invoking Velma’s retro catchphrase.

The “Never Have I Ever” mastermind’s social media statement also mentions her character’s sexuality, possibly alluding to “Scooby-Doo: Mystery Incorporated!” producer Tony Cervone’s revelation over the summer that Velma is gay, validating a popular fan theory while noting that he can’t speak for “every version of Velma Dinkley.”