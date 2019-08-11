Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth in the 2010 film 'The Last Song'. Image Credit: Supplied

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have “agreed to separate at this time”, a representative confirms, adding that the husband and wife will “lovingly take time apart” whilst co-parenting their pets. The couple has been known for their on-again, off-again relationship. We take a look back at their decade-long love story, from where it started to where it stands today.

August, 2009: ‘Miley Cyrus Spotted Kissing…’

16-year-old Miley Cyrus and 19-year-old Liam Hemsworth are first spotted kissing ten years ago. After co-starring in the romantic drama ‘The Last Song’, they are seen “making out” at the airport. Liam Hemsworth is an unknown back then, and when People magazine reports on the kiss, they use the headline: ‘Miley Cyrus Spotted Kissing Aussie Actor’.

March, 2010: Liam and Miley are on the cover of Teen Vogue

The pair sit down for a joint interview with the publication and describe their instant chemistry. “We’re both deeper than normal people,” says Cyrus. “He’s very grateful for what he has, but he doesn’t let it go to his head. I’m like that too.” Hemsworth adds he felt like he “had known her before”.

May, 2012: The couple are engaged… for now

Cyrus and Hemsworth get engaged. And by now, Hemsworth is no longer some random Australian heartthrob — he’s known as “the ‘Hunger Games’ actor”. The 22-year-old proposed with a 3.5-carat diamond ring after three years of dating Cyrus.

October, 2012: They get (kind of) matching tattoos

Hemsworth matches one of Cyrus’ tattoos with a complimentary one of his own. Cyrus has a quote from Theodore Roosevelt’s speech ‘Citizenship in a Republic’ on her inner arm, and Hemsworth pulls a line from the same speech to get it in the same spot. Cyrus’ tattoo says: “So that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who knew neither victory nor defeat.” Hemsworth chooses the sentence immediately prior to hers in the speech, which is: “If he fails, at least he fails while daring greatly.”

September, 2013: Liam and Miley call off their engagement

Rumours of a split swirl for months amid speculations of cheating and more. Cyrus begins stepping out without her ring. It isn’t until September that the break-up is confirmed. An insider tells US Weekly: “She wants nothing to do with him, and vice versa. It’s bad.”

2015-2016: Flames reignite, engagement ring reappears

In 2015, Cyrus starts casually wearing her engagement ring again, and in a 2016 interview on the Ellen DeGeneres show, she confirms that she and Hemsworth are re-engaged.

May, 2017: Cyrus opens up about the break-up

Talking to Billboard, Cyrus says: “I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you’re like, ‘I don’t recognise you anymore.’ We had to refall for each other.”

November, 2018: Hemsworth, Cyrus’ home burns down

The pair’s Malibu home is in unrecognisable ruins after the Malibu wildfires rip through it. They share an image of the wreckage on social media. The only thing that is left is a sign that says ‘LOVE’.

December, 2018: “10 years later…”

The pair tie the knot in a small ceremony surrounded by loved ones, spurred on by the loss of their home in the Woolsey Fire. Cyrus wrote in Vanity Fair: “What Liam and I went through together changed us. I’m not sure without losing Malibu, we would’ve been ready to take this step or ever even gotten married, who can say?” Cyrus shared an intimate black-and-white snap from her wedding day on Instagram, writing the caption, “10 years later…”

February, 2019: Hemsworth confirms Cyrus took his name

The actor refers to his wife as ‘Miley Ray Hemsworth’ on live television. “She’ll still be obviously known as Miley Cyrus, but she took my name, which was great. I think that was honestly one of the best things about it. I didn’t ask her to take my name, and then she’s like, ‘no, of course I’m taking your name’,” he says.

August, 2019: The couple split

Miley Cyrus, left, and Liam Hemsworth attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

After eight months of marriage, the couple call it splits — for now. A representative for Cyrus’ said: “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart.”

