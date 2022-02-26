James Brown-1645854560610
Gospel-soul singer James Brown sings "Living in America" during his three-hour concert at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles, on June 10, 1991. Image Credit: AP

Mick Jagger and Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson are teaming up to produce a four-part documentary series on soul legend James Brown for the A&E Network.

‘James Brown: Say it Loud’ is expected to premiere on the network next year. Brown, who died in 2006, would have been 90 in May 2023.

tab__--Mick-Jagger-1554807000348
Mick Jagger. Image Credit: AP

The Rolling Stones frontman described Brown as “a brilliant performer who inspired me from the beginning.”

Questlove, leader of the Roots, is riding high from ‘Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised),’ his Oscar-nominated documentary on a series of Harlem concerts described as the Black Woodstock.

Questlove3-1575370706456
Questlove. Image Credit: AP

“The life of James Brown is significant not only to understand his immense musical impact, which inspires us and other artists to this day, but also for the deep and lasting impression he has had on American culture,” he said.

Peter Afterman, David Blackman and Victoria Pearman are also listed as executive producers, with Deborah Riley Draper as director.