Actress Michelle Williams attends the premiere screening of FX's "Fosse/Verdon" at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Monday, April 8, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Michelle Williams and Phil Elverum have separated less than a year after marrying.

A person close to the couple who requested anonymity because they weren’t authorised to comment on the matter confirmed the split Friday. It was first reported by People magazine.

The 38-year-old Oscar-nominated actress and the 40-year-old musician were wed last July in upstate New York.

This was the first marriage for Williams, who has a daughter with the late Heath Ledger. Elverum was previously married to the late musician and illustrator Genevieve Castree, with whom he has a daughter.