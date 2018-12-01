Combined hardcover, e-book and audio sales in the US and Canada topped 2 million copies in the first 15 days, Crown Publishing announced on Friday. By comparison, former first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton’s memoir Living History needed a month to sell 1 million copies. Former President George W Bush’s ‘Decision Points’ took several weeks to reach 2 million. Former President Bill Clinton’s My Life quickly sold 1 million copies but took far longer to hit 2 million.