Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ is selling at a pace rarely seen for a political memoir, or any nonfiction book.
Combined hardcover, e-book and audio sales in the US and Canada topped 2 million copies in the first 15 days, Crown Publishing announced on Friday. By comparison, former first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton’s memoir Living History needed a month to sell 1 million copies. Former President George W Bush’s ‘Decision Points’ took several weeks to reach 2 million. Former President Bill Clinton’s My Life quickly sold 1 million copies but took far longer to hit 2 million.
Becoming, which came out on November 13, now has 3.4 million hardcover copies in print. The former First Lady is in the middle of a promotional tour, with guests including Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon.