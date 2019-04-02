Top comedians will be performing across the city this April

Al Murray. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Two of the UK’s top comedians will join other A-list names in Dubai in April.

British comedian Al Murray, a regular to the UAE, will perform at the Dubai Opera on April 11. Murray’s shows have put him at the top of the sell-out stand-up gig list in the UK, with critics hailing his act as “one of the funniest of the decade, if not the century.”

Michael McIntyre

Michael McIntyre, who regularly sells out shows around the world, will return to Dubai on April 25 and 26 for the new season of Dubai-based show DXB Laughs at the Dubai World Trade Centre. McIntyre is in the UAE as part of his Big World Tour.