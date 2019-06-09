Presenter Michael B. Jordan, left, embraces honoree Yusef Salaam at the ACLU SoCal's 25th Annual Luncheon at the JW Marriott at LA Live, Friday, June 7, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Michael B Jordan told the men known as the Central Park Five that he cannot watch footage of the new series ‘When They See Us’ without getting emotional and feeling like as a young black man he too could have faced a similar ordeal.

“It’s dangerous in America when you’re living in a black body,” Jordan said.

Jordan praised the men — Yusef Salaam, Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise — for their perseverance and courage during a luncheon in which the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California honoured Netflix’s series about their case.

“The whole time that these men were incarcerated, they never changed their story,” he said. “They insisted of their innocence even as they did their time.”

Salaam cried as he accepted an award on behalf of series creator Ava DuVernay.

“I’m not ashamed to cry in front of you,” Salaam said after a moment of silence as he reflected on how he and the other men were “just boys” between the ages of 13 and 16 years old when they were wrongfully convicted.

“Our story is a story of an egregious miscarriage of justice,” he added.

Jordan hugged Salaam, who also spoke on behalf of the five men.

“That’s courage,” said Jordan, whose performances have ranged from his acclaimed portrayal of a young black man killed by a police officer in ‘Fruitvale Station’ to the vengeful Erik Killmonger in ‘Black Panther.’