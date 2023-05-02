1 of 14
Jared Leto, dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette, poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty", in New York City, New York, US on May 1, 2023.
Karlie Kloss and Serena Williams pose at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty", in New York City. Serena Williams and Karlie Kloss debut pregnancies in style on the red carpet.
Doja Cat attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. Doja Cat dressed up as Karl Lagerfeld's cat.
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. Alia exudes princess vibes in white gown on red carpet debut.
Ann Hathaway poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty", in New York City, New York, US on May 1, 2023. Reuters
Barbadian singer/actress Rihanna arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. Rihanna wore a long skirt and an enormous floral hood, all in white, with sunglasses and gloves from Valentino's collection.
British actress Florence Pugh (R) and Italian fashion designer and creative director of Valentino, Pier Paolo Piccioli arrive for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York.
US actress/singer Janelle Monae arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.
US tennis player Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian arrive for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. Ace tennis player with her husband Alexis Ohanian revealed her second pregnancy at Met Gala 2023 red carpet.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Priyanka and Nick twinned in black as they wore Valentino outfits. Priyanka stylised her thigh-slit black off-shoulder gown with regal bell sleeves.
British model Naomi Campbell arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. Campbell makes her Met Gala appearance in saree gown look.
US socialite Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian reunited at the 2023 Met Gala nine months after parting ways.
Jennifer Lopez poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty", in New York City, New York on May 1, 2023. Fans hailed Lopez as the best-dressed woman on the red carpet.
Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Karlie Kloss is pregnant and she chose to reveal the good news on Met Gala 2023 red carpet.
