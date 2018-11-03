Megyn Kelly appears to be tiring of the fallout over her departure from NBC News, criticising at least one media outlet for invading her family’s privacy.

Tweeting on Wednesday about paparazzi that had been “lurking” outside her house for a week, Kelly called out the Daily Mail for bad behaviour.

“The DailyMail 1st published photos of my husb IN OUR HOME & then *did* photog my kids, trailed us to my daughter’s school, & secretly videotaped my 7-yr-old child (her classmates too) & posted it. THIS IS NOT RIGHT,” she tweeted.

Looks like they didn’t get the memo on the #NoKidsPolicy from a few years back? (It appears the Daily Mail has since taken down the story with the photos of Kelly’s children.)

Kelly has remained silent to this point since leaving Megyn Kelly Today after backlash over comments about blackface and Halloween costumes.

Meanwhile, as talks between the network and its departing anchor presumably continue, her lawyer and NBC News have taken their contempt for each other public, perhaps also in reaction to the Daily Mail’s speculative coverage.

“Any suggestion that Megyn is looking for more than her contract is untrue. This is clearly planted by NBC News to continue its mission to harm Megyn and gain some sort of leverage,” Kelly’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, said in a statement to the Daily Mail that went on to criticise the head of NBC News. “It won’t work. Andy Lack [chairman of NBC News and MSNBC,] needs to stop.”

Saying he was trying to handle the process confidentially, Freedman said: “NBC News is allowing the media to run with completely false and irresponsible reports that disparage Megyn by erroneously claiming she has ever asked for more money than her contract requires.”

Freedman added: “If NBC News is not the source, then they have a responsibility as a news division to correct these false claims. Or are they somehow attempting to use these fabrications for some fictitious advantage in the discussions we’re having? If Andy Lack has lost control, my hope would be that [NBC president and CEO] Steve Burke can step in and not permit blatant lies about our discussions to remain uncorrected.”

On Tuesday, the Daily Mail reported Kelly was “looking to get” numbers far beyond the $48 million (Dh176.2 million) that’s reportedly in her contract.

“It’s all out war in negotiations between Megyn and NBC,” a source allegedly close to Kelly told the Daily Mail. Citing unnamed NBC insiders as its source, it alleged that she also asked for an additional chunk of cash to sign a confidentiality agreement.

NBC News disagreed with Kelly’s attorney’s statement.

“Unlike Mr Freedman, who has repeatedly commented to the media throughout the negotiations,” the network said in a statement of its own, “we respect the confidentiality of the process, and will have no comment until it reaches its conclusion.”