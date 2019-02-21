Markus Anderson, a director at Soho House who accompanied the Duchess to her first public appearance with Prince Harry at the Toronto Invictus Games, was also in attendance, entering with Misha Nonoo, the designer, who clutched a bag from Zittles, a children’s clothing store. Gayle King, television host and a friend of Oprah Winfrey, bore a gift bag, and actress Abigail Spencer — one of the first in and laden with bags — wore a baseball cap. Mrs Clooney, the human rights lawyer whose husband, George, recently spoke of how the Duchess is being “pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was”, wore a red jumpsuit, black jacket slung over her shoulders, and gold heels.