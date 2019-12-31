It comes after they split from Kate Middleton and Prince William’s organisation

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive to attend the WellChild Awards Ceremony in London, Britain, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo Image Credit: REUTERS

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially applied for a trademark to register their own royal charity, after the duo split from Kate Middleton and Prince William’s charity.

The couple filed for their own organisation last week, roughly six months after Meghan and Harry announced their separation from the joint charity, which they previously shared with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, according to ‘People’ magazine.

The couple, who tied the knot last year, is set to name the organisation Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a name they first shared back in June when they announced their split from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s organisation, cited Fox News.

According to the outlet, the trademark application lists a number of items, including magazines to “clothing items, social care services, and charitable fundraising.”

“The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has today announced the conclusions of a review into its structure, and how it will best support Their Royal Highnesses with future charitable activity,” the palace announced.

“Later this year, The Royal Foundation will become the principal charitable and philanthropic vehicle for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,” the statement continued.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will establish their own new charitable foundation with transitional operating support from The Royal Foundation. In addition, both couples will continue to work together on projects in the future, including on The Foundation’s mental health program, Heads Together.”