Hollywood actress Megan Fox and fiance, musician Machine Gun Kelly, have been in the news in the past for apparently wearing each other’s blood in vials around their necks.

In a new interview, Fox has said their love for each other gets a bit more personal than that. When asked about her engagement announcement on Instagram, where she said they drank each other’s blood, Fox clarified on it.

“So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like ‘Game of Thrones,’ drinking each other’s blood,” the actress told Glamour UK in a new interview.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged on January 11 Image Credit: instagram.com/meganfox

“It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

That’s one way to profess your love!

The ‘Jennifer’s Body’ actress went on to explain more about the ritual blood drinking.

“It is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’ He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul,’” she added.

Kelly, 32, and actress Fox, 35, have been dating since around June 2020 and they announced their engagement in January this year.

The couple are notorious for the PDA-packed pictures and outings, and have been vocal about their love for each other.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree... We asked for magic,” Fox wrote in her Instagram post about her engagement. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. “Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

She added: “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes... and then we drank each other’s blood.”