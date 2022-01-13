Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

After a year and half of dating, rocker Machine Gun Kelly went down on one knee and proposed to actress Megan Fox. And, of course, she said yes.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, shared a video of the ring he proposed with, while Fox posted a video of the touching moment that took place under a tree. Their social media posts mention that the proposal took place on January 11.

The ‘Jennifer’s Body’ actress even claims they even drank each others’ blood at the end.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree... We asked for magic... We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time,” Fox wrote on Instagram on January 13. “Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

She added: “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. …and then we drank each other’s blood.”

Whether on not she’s joking about the blood is debatable, considering their over-the-top and intense romance that started off sometime in June 2020. The famous couple once made headlines when MGK said he wore Fox’s blood around his neck.

In his post, the ‘Bad Things’ singer described the meaning behind the ring he got designed for his lady love.

“beneath the same branches we fell in love under, i brought her back to ask her to marry me,” the singer wrote. “i know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”

MGK, 31, and Fox, 35, met on the set of the crime drama ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ in March 2020. They later starred together in a racy music video for MGK’s song ‘Bloody Valentine’.