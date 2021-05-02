A few set images from ‘Ms Marvel’, the upcoming Disney+ MCU series, have appeared online, giving fans the first glimpse of Marvel’s first Muslim superhero Kamala Khan, which is being played by Iman Vellani.
The photos have revealed Vellani’s superhero costume, which is surprisingly accurate to the comic books and has won the approval of fans.
‘Ms Marvel’, directed by Bisha K. Ali, also features Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Matt Lintz, Mohan Kapur, and Zenobia Shroff. Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, recently filmed for an MCU project and it’s being speculated that it was for ‘Ms Marvel’.
Vellani, a Canadian born to Pakistani immigrants, will play Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teen who transforms into the heroine Ms Marvel.
Kamala Khan’s incarnation is a relative newcomer to the world of comic books. G Willow Wilson and Adrian Alphona debuted the character in a 2015 comic book. She was the first Muslim heroine in the Marvel Universe to get her own comic book series.
Belonging to Jersey City, New Jersey, in the comics, Kamala takes up the title of Ms Marvel after Carol Danvers, her idol, became Captain Marvel. Danvers was previously Ms Marvel according to the comic books. She has shape-shifting powers due to her superhuman lineage after the exposure to Terrigen Mist.
Brie Larson portrays Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel, in the film of the same name and reprised the role in ‘Avengers: Endgame’. In the sequel, Larson will reprise her role.
‘Ms Marvel’, which is part of the fourth step of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in late 2021.