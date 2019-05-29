Rapper Meek Mill threatens to sue Cosmopolitan hotel over ‘racist as hell’ treatment

Las Vegas: Rapper Meek Mill is accusing the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas of racism after staff members at the ritzy hotel and casino told him he was trespassing on the property over the weekend. He’s also dismissing the resort’s account that the situation was “related to a matter of security, not race” and said he plans to sue over it.

The allegation comes after the recording artist shared a video of the tense encounter on social media on Saturday. Footage showed him sitting inside a vehicle as hotel security officials told him he was trespassing and insisted that he and his entourage leave.

“If you come from our culture you should never step foot in the cosmopolitan hotel they just really racist as hell .... something really has to be done in Las Vegas what they doing to black people!” the famed battle rapper tweeted Saturday.

By Tuesday, celebrity lawyer Joe Tacopina, who represents the rapper, told The Times that he will be filing a lawsuit this week to address the hotel’s “illegal conduct.”

“The assertion that the Cosmopolitan denied Meek because of capacity concerns at Marquee Dayclub is outright false,” Tacopina said. “In the recorded video, Meek also inquired about getting a meal at one of the hotel’s restaurants, yet their security team continued to deny Meek and said he would be arrested for trespassing regardless of location in the hotel premises.”

The 32-year-old followed up his Saturday tweets with videos of the incident in which he appeared calm as Cosmopolitan staffers spoke to them.

“We are a private property, and this time, with the information we have, we’re refusing to do business with you. We have the right to do that,” a staff member told the rapper and his group.

When questioned by the entertainer, the staff member proceeded to read off rules, including the Nevada state law against trespassing, and warned the group that they had to leave the premises or face arrest.

On Instagram, the ‘Uptown Vibes’ rapper said the hotel was “going to extreme racist levels,” and that casinos resorted to tactics “to keep the level of blacks down .... but love to take our money!!!!”

“This happens to a lot of black entertainers not just me either!! I felt crazy being put out by these white men for no reason!”

As Mill’s encounter lit up social media, the Cosmopolitan issued a statement saying that the situation “related to a matter of security, not race.”

“Any reports citing otherwise are false,” the Monday statement continued. “We pride ourselves on providing an inclusive environment, with zero tolerance for discrimination. Under different circumstances, Meek Mill would be welcomed to the resort, but not at the compromise of his personal safety and the safety of our guests.”

The hotel’s Marquee Dayclub was at fire code capacity Saturday and Las Vegas police had been called in earlier that day to manage the growing crowd, the hotel said. The club knew of Mill’s arrival in advance and told him he wouldn’t be let in because of capacity concerns.

When he arrived, the staff reiterated to him and his team that access to the venue was not permitted, noting that Mill refused to leave the property and was then informed that any continued attempt would result in trespassing.

However, the rapper addressed the hotel’s version of events on Monday night and rejected its concerns about the pool party.

“[They] told me I would be arrested just for stepping on their property even if I went to eat on the property ‘not at the pool party’ doesn’t even make sense,” he wrote.

He then dismissed the hotel and its reasoning, tweeting, “I don’t care about that casino I bring in millions every time my name mentioned on a Vegas casino event where I am always welcome ... but y’all not gone just treat us like [expletive] and act like it’s normal Put some respect on our race ‘please and thank you.’”

The hotel has not issued another statement.