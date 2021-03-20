There’s no time to rest if you’re a Marvel fan in 2021. With ‘WandaVision’ just wrapping up a couple of weeks ago and ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ debuting last weekend, MCU fans have had their hands full, but more news this ways comes.
‘Loki’, the next series set to arrive on Disney+, will reportedly also release in three languages in India: Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Picking up one of ‘Avengers: Endgame’s’ alternate timelines, the new series will see Loki escaping with the Tesseract to far and strange corners of the universe. Along the way, he becomes entangled with the Time Variance Authority (TVA), an organisation from the comics dedicated to maintaining stability in the universe’s timeline. Tom Hiddleston will return to star as Loki, and Owen Wilson will co-star as TVA operative Mobius M. Mobius.
A new poster revealed on the official ‘Loki’ Twitter account shows the titular trickster in what appears to be a prison uniform, with a metal collar around his neck marked “Danger.” A giant clock in the background with far too many hands hints at the temporal mayhem Loki will be causing by his time travel dalliances.
In addition to Hiddleston and Wilson, ‘Loki’ will feature Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron (Sex Education) is directing the series, and Michael Waldron (Rick and Morty) is the head writer.
‘Loki’ is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on June 11. A UAE release date is yet to be announced.