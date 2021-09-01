‘Ant-Man’ star has been returning to a London eatery, much to the delight of Indian fans

Paul Rudd Image Credit: AP

Nearly a month after Paul Rudd professed his love for Indian thalis and broke the internet in the process, the Marvel star was back at his favourite London eatery, this time tucking into a Calcutta dum biryani.

Rudd was all smiles in an age-defying post meal selfie with the founder of Darjeeling Express, Asma Khan, who has hosted the ‘Ant-Man’ actor on several occasions. In an accompanied post, Khan shared why the star was beaming away: “Welcome back to @Darjeelingldn Paul Rudd! Today was our #BiryaniSupperclub and I was so happy to serve #Calcutta Dum Biryani to Paul.”

Perhaps we would as well if served one of the staples from the popular London eatery.

Khan, who is also the chef at Darjeeling Express, moved to Cambridge from Kolkata in 1991. Khan began her food career in 2012 as a supper club in her home. In 2015, she opened a pop-up in a Soho pub to much acclaim, and Darjeeling Express the restaurant opened its doors in June 2017. Khan is a published author and also became the only British chef to be featured in the Netflix series, ‘Chef’s Table’.

Khan’s tweet about Rudd set off a flurry of responses with fans curious about his love for Indian food. Last month, Rudd and Dan Levy found themselves the toast of Indians around the world when a picture of the two of them enjoying a thali went viral on social media.

Paul Rudd with Dan Levy at Darjeeling Express in August Image Credit: Twitter.com/Asma_KhanLDN/

Rudd and the ‘Saturday Night Live’ host and ‘Schitt’s Creek’ star took time out from regular programming to indulge in a wholesome Indian meal at the same restaurant.

A picture was later shared on social media by Khan with the three of them posing for a camera, with a feast fit for kings spread out in front of them. Khan captioned the image, writing: “When Paul Rudd returns to your restaurant and brings Dan Levy with him!!!”

For those wondering, the royal thalis were packed with rice, puris, papads, Mutton Shammi Kabab, Calcutta Chicken Chaap and more. As for the Calcutta dum biryani, it is a lighter cousin to its Hyderabadi counterpart, which traditionally packs in more spices.