Director says he is waiting for new work by the ‘Parasite’ filmmaker

US director Martin Scorsese Image Credit: AFP

Hollywood veteran Martin Scorsese told the South Korean director of ‘Parasite’, this year’s winner of the Oscar for best picture, that he is waiting to see his next film, Bong Joon-ho said on Wednesday.

The comment figured in a letter from the acclaimed director to Bong, who had paid homage to Scorsese in a speech accepting an Oscar for his work on the first non-English language movie to win the coveted award, as well as three more.

“He told me to take rest, but just a little bit of it and get back to work, as he is awaiting my next movie,” Bong said, describing the contents of the letter.

Bong Joon-ho Image Credit: AP

“I read the letter this morning and it was an honour,” Bong told a news conference with the film’s cast and crew in Seoul, the South Korean capital.

While accepting the best director award at the Oscars, Bong turned his speech into a tribute to Scorsese, who had been nominated for mob drama ‘The Irishman’, invoking the latter’s statement, “The most personal is the most creative.”