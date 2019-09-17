Image Credit:

Don’t mess with the Hulk — or use him to support a political agenda.

Marvel star Mark Ruffalo took to Twitter on Sunday to Hulk smash British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for referencing his MCU hero to promote Brexit. The actor retweeted a tabloid headline that read, “We’ll break free of the EU like the Incredible Hulk,” along with some choice words for the politician quoted in the text.

“Boris Johnson forgets that the Hulk only fights for the good of the whole,” Ruffalo wrote. “Mad and strong can also be dense and destructive. The Hulk works best when he is in unison with a team, and is a disaster when he is alone. Plus... he’s always got Dr Banner with science and reason.”

According to Deadline, Johnson is quoted in the article as saying, “The madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets... Hulk always escaped, no matter how tightly bound in he seemed to be — and that is the case for this country. We will come out on October 31 and we will get it done.”

The prime minister has experienced some setbacks leading up to the official Brexit vote on October 31. Earlier this month, lawmakers voted to stop him from removing Britain from the European Union in less than two months if he can’t first strike a withdrawal deal.

Ruffalo, who often uses Twitter to voice political opinions, has been known as Bruce Banner, alter ego to the MCU’s misunderstood green giant, since he first appeared in 2012’s ‘Avengers’.

He most recently reprised the role for the box office smash ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and will likely return to the MCU in later projects.

The MCU, meanwhile, has been experiencing some schisms and political drama of its own with the recent exit of Tom Holland’s wildly popular Spider-Man due to failed negotiations between Disney and Sony Pictures, which previously shared the hero.