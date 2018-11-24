“It was really hard to rehearse the musical parts because I always wanted to make sure that I was in the right place on the piano,” he said. “And also being conscious of what the left arm is doing, what the right arm is doing, where it is on the piano at what time. Because whatever they decided to use, my body needed to be doing the right thing. I’m not trying to be a distraction to the movie, that was going to break my heart.”