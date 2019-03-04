He was hospitalised after suffering a massive stroke on March 1

Luke Perry, star of Riverdale and a former Beverly Hills, 90210 heartthrob, died at 52 after suffering stroke.

TMZ reported that Luke passed away on Monday morning at St. Joseph's Hospital in Burbank, California.

He had been hospitalised last week after suffering from a major stroke.

Luke was best known for playing Dylan McKay in the teen show Beverly Hills, 90210 and was currently starring as Archie's father Fred Andrews in Riverdale. He will have a posthumous appearance in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming Charles Manson movie, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

E! News reported that Perry is survived by two children, son Jack Perry—a wrestler who goes by the name "Jungle Boy" Nate Coy, and daughter Sophie Perry, from a previous marriage to Rachel "Minnie" Sharp.

Perry, who hails from Fredericktown, Ohio, was born Coy Luther Perry III. He moved to Los Angeles after high school to pursue acting. He spent two years there before moving to New York, where he lived for three years and appeared on a season of the soap opera Loving in 1988.

Perry hated his boss and then moved back to Los Angeles, according to the Washington Post.

There, he worked odd jobs before starring in commercials for jeans and candy bars while auditioning for traditional acting roles.

He appeared on the soap opera Another World a couple of years before landing his breakout role. In October 1990, on his 24th birthday, the actor made his debut as teen heartthrob and bad boy Dylan McKay on the series Beverly Hills, 90210, where his character romanced Brenda, played by Shannen Doherty, and her BFF Kelly, played by Jennie Garth.