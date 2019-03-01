Actor Luke Perry has been hospitalised after suffering a massive stroke, his publicist has confirmed.
The ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star is “currently under observation” at the hospital, said Arnold Robinson.
The 52-year-old actor was was rushed to the hospital on February 27.
Perry had been in Los Angeles working on the television series ‘Riverdale’, a comic book adaptation in which he plays Fred Andrews.
On February 27, Fox announced that it was rebooting ‘Beverly Hills 90210’, but there was no confirmation Perry would be part of the new series.
The actor famously played Dylan McKay when the series ran in the 1990s.
Six of the original stars from the series, including Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling, have all signed on to the new show.
Born and raised in rural Fredericktown, Ohio, Perry was tapped for heartthrob status along with Jason Priestley on ‘90210’.
Perry has had roles in a handful of films, including ‘The Fifth Element’, ‘8 Seconds’ and ‘American Strays’. He appeared in HBO’s prison drama ‘Oz’ and voiced cartoons like ‘The Incredible Hulk’ and ‘Mortal Kombat’. In recent years he starred in the series ‘Ties That Bind’ and ‘Body of Proof’.